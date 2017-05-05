Mumbai: Speeding SUV loses control, crashes into tree in Vikhroli; 3 injured

Three people were seriously injured when a speeding SUV crashed into a tree in Vikhroli on the Eastern Express Highway on Thursday night. The colleagues were returning from work at the time



The badly smashed up Scorpio after the accident. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Three people were seriously injured when a speeding SUV crashed into a tree in Vikhroli on the Eastern Express Highway late on Thursday night. Of the three injured, two have sustained major injuries. Those injured were taken to Rajawadi Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

According to an eyewitness, the car was speeding towards the road leading to Ghatkopar from Vikhroli, when the driver seemed to have suddenly lost control and crashed the vehicle into a tree on the highway. After the crash, motorists and passers-by rushed to help the three trapped inside the car. One of them was bleeding heavily from his head. The windshield of the car and the door on the driver's seat had to be broken in order to rescue those trapped

Somnath Goswami, injured

A police officer said, "All the victims were rushed to the hospital. One of the three people has sustained injuries to his head. All are out of danger."

The three injured have been identified as Ranjeet Londe (35) Suresh Bhole (32) and Somnath Goswami (21). Ranjeet, a resident of Mankhurd, was driving the silver Scorpio and was on his way to drop Bhole and Goswami at Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar from their workplace in Kandivli. The trio work for a businessman dealing in sweets.

A police officer said, "The complaint is being studied at the moment and matter is being investigated." DCP Zone VII, Sachin Patil said, "The accident took place between Ghoda Gate and Soap Gate en route to Mumbai from Thane in the jurisdiction of the Vikhroli Police Station."