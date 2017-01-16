Mumbai: Speeding tanker crushes senior citizen in Malad

The 74-year-old woman, was crossing the road at Link Road, Malad West, when the speeding water tanker hit her; the driver who ran away from the spot, was later arrested



Snehala Karnik who was knocked down by the speeding tanker

A water tanker crushed a 74-year-old woman, who was on her way to join the Malad Masti festival yesterday morning, on Link Road, Malad West.

The deceased has been identified Snehala Karnik, a resident of Acme Tower, at Malad West.

The incident occurred around 8:10 am. Karnik was going to participate in Malad Masti, an event started by local MLA Aslam Shaikh last year on MDP road.

Karnik walked upto the In Orbit junction signal on Link Road, and when she was crossing it, a speeding water tanker hit her. The driver ran away after crushing her. People present at the spot called the police and she was taken to Siddharth hospital where she was declared dead before arrival.

She is survived by a son and two daughters. She was staying with her son, 42-year-old Geet Karnik, her daughter-in-law and two grandsons. Geet works in the HR department of a multinational company.

Vehicle seized

“The Bangurnagar police have seized the water tanker (MH04 EB5435) and booked the tanker driver, Bholanath Ruiraam Yadav, a 50-year-old from Jogeshwari, after finding him with the help of a mobile no which was written on the tanker. He has been booked under Sections 338, 279, 304(a) of IPC and various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act including 184 and 134. He will be produced before the court today,” said a police official from Bangurnagar police station.

Suketu Shashtri, a relative of the deceased said, “I had met her on Saturday and was shocked on learning about the accident on Sunday.

The incident has left the entire family disturbed as she was close to everyone.”

Her immediate family members refused to speak to the media when approached at the hospital.