Mumbai: Sri Lankan smuggles gold bars in rectum, hospitalised



Representation pic

Officials of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) have booked a Sri Lankan man for trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 14.90 lakh into the country by concealing it in his rectum. While he handed over six gold bars to the officials at the airport, the remaining 12 could be recovered only after admitting him to a hospital.

AIU officials said in the wee hours of May 20, Sri Lankan passenger Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Faheem (55) arrived in Mumbai from Colombo by a Jet Airways flight. "When he passed through the door frame metal detector (DFMD), it signalled the presence of metal in his body. On being questioned, he ejected six gold bars weighing 205 grams, which he had concealed in his rectum," said an AIU official.

Also read: Two Sri Lankans held at Mumbai airport with gold bars worth Rs 1 crore concealed in their rectum

However, as the officials were still suspicious, they asked him to pass through the DFMD again, when it detected the presence of more metal in his body. Thereafter, he admitted to have swollen some more pieces of gold. As he could not eject the remaining pieces at the spot, he was admitted to Cooper Hospital, where the officials recovered 12 bars weighing 300 grams.

Also read - Coimbatore: Gold biscuits seized from rectum of two passengers

AIU sources said that Faheem was a frequent flier to Mumbai, as he buys clothes and fancy items from the city, to sell them in Colombo. Another AIU official said, "He has been booked under relevant sections of the Customs Act and would be further interrogated on his release from the hospital."

Rs 14 lakh

Value of the gold recovered