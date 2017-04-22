Mumbai: Staffers moved to safety as fire hits BOI building



It took three hours for the fire brigade to douse the flames. Pic/Suresh Karkera

A fire broke out in the fourth floor of the Bank of India (BOI) building opposite Bombay High Court around 4.15 pm on Friday. Though no casualty has been reported, the loss of property is yet to be estimated.

According to sources, nearly 400 people work in the building, but all of them were safely evacuated. A BOI official said, "We immediately vacated the premises after the fire broke out. Simultaneously, the fire brigade was informed, which reached the spot in no time."

When asked about the loss of property, another official said, "There must have been some loss but it's difficult to comment anything about the quantity at the moment."

According to fire brigade officials, they received the first call at 4:44pm, after which two chief fire officers along with four fire engines, five water tankers and two special ladders from the Nariman Point fire brigade were immediately sent to the spot.

Speaking to mid-day, Mumbai fire brigade chief P Rahangdale said, "It took three hours to douse the fire. No casualty has been reported. The flames were controlled before it could spread to the other floors of the building."

400

Total number of people working in the building