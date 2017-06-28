Mumbai: State board's glitch forces SSC pupils to forgo extra marks

The bonus marks these SSC students secured for arts and sports activities, pushing their total scores up, have been of no use, it seems

The bonus marks these SSC students secured for arts and sports activities, pushing their total scores up, have been of no use, it seems. In fact, it has now become a headache for those hoping to get into colleges of their choice for Std XI, as their overall marks have plummeted.

The board has not been able to upload the bonus marks into the system, forcing hundreds of students to confirm their Std XI admission applications with the remaining marks to meet the Tuesday deadline.

"After getting a few complaints from students, it was found that the board’s work to upload their bonus marks is still going on," said an official from the office of deputy director of education.

It was a double whammy for some students after an extension of two days to complete the Std XI admission process was announced on Tuesday, as many had confirmed their applications by then to stick to the deadline. "Students need not worry as an extension has been given," said state board (city division) chief Dattatray Jagtap.