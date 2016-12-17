E-paper

Mumbai: State plans to change names of six more railway stations

By Shashank Rao | Posted 17-Dec-2016

After renaming Oshiwara and Elphinstone, the state plans to change six more station names

Oshiwara became Ram Mandir, Elphinstone Road has become Prabhadevi, and CST is getting 'Maharaj' added to it. The state has already proved there's a lot in a name, especially when it comes to keeping voters happy ahead of the upcoming BMC elections.

With the municipal corporation elections to be held early next year, political parties are going all guns blazing to attract votes. Sources in the railways said the state government has zeroed in on six more stations for a possible name change to appease the locals — Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Dadar, Sandhurst Road and Reay Road. According to politicians, they have received demands for changing the names of these stations to something that brings out the "local flavour".

The name game
"We have no role to play when it comes to changing names of stations. It is the state government and Home ministry that decide this; we simply implement it," said a senior railway official. After the change in name, the railways has to make changes in the Passenger Announcement and ticketing systems, train indicators, and name boards on platforms. On December 8, mid-day had reported 'Maharashtra government adds 'Maharaja' to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and airport'.

Twenty years ago, the change had been from Victoria Terminus to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. Another recent name change was the Western Railway making Oshiwara station as Ram Mandir station. This is what delayed its opening by nearly 10 days. It is now expected to be opened for the public in the coming week.

(Inputs from Silky Sharma)

Oshiwara
Ram Mandir

Grant Rd
Gamdevi

Sandhurst Rd
Dongri

Charni Rd
Girgaum

Reay Rd
Ghodapdeo

Marine Lines
Sonapur

The changes
> Grant Road to Gamdevi
> Sandhurst Road to Dongri
> Charni Road to Girgaum
> Reay Road to Ghodapdeo
> Marine Lines to Sonapur
> Dadar to Chaityabhoomi

Political agenda or erasing british rule memories? opinion is divided

Anil Galgali, RTI activist
'Instead of wasting time and energy in changing the names of railway stations, the government should focus on improving the facilities that are provided there. It's all political agenda, there isn't any benefit for the public in this. In fact, it will create confusion among commuters and those who are new in the city'

Dr Rita Savla, railway activist
'Will the change in name save the lives of people, who are getting crushed under the trains everyday? If yes, then I am fine with this decision. After spending public money at these political sessions, all they do is change the name. The government should make plans to save lives, instead of making such cosmetic changes'

Vaivaswata Tukzapurkar, a Sion resident
'I take it as a positive change because this name was given during the British era, and since then, many things have changed. Also, this is not the first instance of a railways station's name has been changed. Hence, I don't see how this is likely to create any confusion among the commuters or even the others'

2 Comments

  • anonymous17-Dec-2016

    There is no need to change the name of Dadar Railway Station. It's just a name game before election.The name of Sandhurst Road Station can be Wadi Bunder instead of Dongri.

  • Rupeshkumar Udaramji Choudhary17-Dec-2016

    Stop this nonsense of changing name instead do some better work for the society.Their are many more serious work to be done

