Mumbai: State plans to change names of six more railway stations

Oshiwara became Ram Mandir, Elphinstone Road has become Prabhadevi, and CST is getting 'Maharaj' added to it. The state has already proved there's a lot in a name, especially when it comes to keeping voters happy ahead of the upcoming BMC elections.

With the municipal corporation elections to be held early next year, political parties are going all guns blazing to attract votes. Sources in the railways said the state government has zeroed in on six more stations for a possible name change to appease the locals — Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Dadar, Sandhurst Road and Reay Road. According to politicians, they have received demands for changing the names of these stations to something that brings out the "local flavour".

The name game

"We have no role to play when it comes to changing names of stations. It is the state government and Home ministry that decide this; we simply implement it," said a senior railway official. After the change in name, the railways has to make changes in the Passenger Announcement and ticketing systems, train indicators, and name boards on platforms. On December 8, mid-day had reported 'Maharashtra government adds 'Maharaja' to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and airport'.

Twenty years ago, the change had been from Victoria Terminus to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. Another recent name change was the Western Railway making Oshiwara station as Ram Mandir station. This is what delayed its opening by nearly 10 days. It is now expected to be opened for the public in the coming week.

Oshiwara

Ram Mandir

Grant Rd

Gamdevi

Sandhurst Rd

Dongri

Charni Rd

Girgaum

Reay Rd

Ghodapdeo

Marine Lines

Sonapur

The changes

> Grant Road to Gamdevi

> Sandhurst Road to Dongri

> Charni Road to Girgaum

> Reay Road to Ghodapdeo

> Marine Lines to Sonapur

> Dadar to Chaityabhoomi