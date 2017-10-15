A 19-year-old college student, Piyush Baria's struggle to get his father back from Sharjah ended on Saturday. Raju, his father, had been allegedly trapped in Sharjah by a family, the Gomes, for whom he had been working for over 15 years. Raju returned home on Saturday morning, and was reunited with his wife, son and 16-year-old daughter.



Raju Baria

On October 3, Raju thought he was being rewarded by his employers for years of loyalty, when they gifted him a short holiday to Sharjah. On reaching there, he was told he couldn't return home until his visa expired in six months. His travel documents were taken away by the Gomes family. He was allegedly made to do odd jobs. "When he said he needed to return, they replied that they had spent lakhs on procuring his visa and that he would have to repay them first," Piyush said. mid-day first reported the story on October 11. Piyush said that the Gomes family heard about the report and that he had tried contacting Sushma Swaraj, and therefore decided to let Raju go.

On returning home, Raju told mid-day, "I am happy to be reunited with my family. The [Gomes] family bought me a ticket. I was okay working there, but I do not want to be a servant abroad."