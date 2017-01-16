Mumbai: Stray manjha cuts through man's neck on Western Express Highway

Stray manjha pierces into 40-year-old's man's neck on Western Expess Highway, leaving him with a 7-centimetre cut; victim was initially admitted to ICU, but is out of danger



Rizwan Khan

This Makar Sankranti wasn’t the happiest for Kalina resident Rizwan Khan. The 40-year-old suffered a seven-centimetre cut on his neck after it was slit by an abandoned manjha on the Western Express Highway. The incident occurred on Saturday when Rizwan was on his way to Andheri to collect a business payment on a motorbike.

Also read: PETA calls for nationwide ban on manjha

Sharp thread sticks

Rizwan who runs a cellular company’s gallery in Kalina had to reach Andheri for business purpose on Saturday afternoon. The incident took place around 2.30 pm when Khan reached Vile Parle East and suddenly felt a sharp thread stick to his neck. He continued to ride the bike but after a few metres, he felt uneasy and stopped before the Vile Parle flyover to check the reason. He touched his neck and noticed blood gushing out of it.



Rizwan Khan was on his way to Andheri, when the manjha dug into two layers of the skin on his neck

Irfan Khan, Rizwan’s brother said, “He found the manjha after he suffered the cut. A biker stopped after watching him bleed and immediately gave him a handkerchief to stop the bleeding. My brother then halted an autorickshaw, whose driver then took him to the Four Care Hospital in Vile Parle. He was later shifted to the Durga Nursing Home in Kalina.”

“My brother received about 25 stitches on a seven-centimetre cut on his neck and was in the Intensive Care Unit for a day. He was on Sunday shifted to the general ward and is out of danger now.”

Pierced two layers

“We received a call from one of my brother’s friends who informed us about the incident and we rushed to the hospital. The staff was very helpful and immediately treated my brother. The doctors told us that the neck has three layers of skin, with the third layer being the nerves. The cut had pierced two layers of the skin on his neck,” added Irfan. Rizwan, a father of four, had to fast for day due to the excessive bleeding.

Dr. Shakeel Khan, Rizwan’s family physician, “He has been under observation and is responding well to the treatment. On Sunday, he was shifted from the ICU and has been only on liquids. We will start giving him solid food and observe if he is able to take them. The wound is deep and he has been given stitches on the inner and outer layer of the skin. He is a healthy person and hence was able to face such a cut. The wound should take at least seven days to heal and only then can the stitches be taken off.”