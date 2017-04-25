Mumbai: Streetlights on at JP Road stretch following mid-day report

Within hours of mid-day hitting the stands, the BMC and Reliance Energy start work on lighting up the dark stretches on JP Road in Andheri West highlighted in our report



Halogen lamps were placed on the stretch of JP Road for temporary relief while repairs were underway

Hours after mid-day shone light on defunct streetlights and a damaged storm water drain on a 500-m stretch of JP Road in Andheri West, leaving motorists and pedestrians blindsided between the Versova Metro station and Four Bungalows signal, the authorities on Monday began attending to the issues.



A worker repairs the damaged storm water drain. Pics/Datta Kumbhar

An official from Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta's office said the civic chief took cognisance of mid-day's report, and ordered immediate repairs of the streetlights and the storm water drain. While the drain has been repaired, sources said work on the streetlights was expected to wrap up overnight. In the interim, halogen lamps were temporarily installed.



Apr 23 The road was barricaded till yesterday to warn motorists of a damaged storm water drain

Residents and motorists lauded the BMC for its promptness. Hitendra Pachkale, a Seven Bungalows resident, said, "We are thankful to the BMC for starting the repairs."



Apr 24 A worker repairs the damaged grill of the drain last night.

mid-day had in its report yesterday pointed out that 8,000-10,000 vehicles use the road in a day. Barring four of the 25-30 streetlights, most were conked out over a week ago. The damaged storm water drain, too, was left unattended for a week, with the police leaving just a barricade ahead of it to keep motorists away.

Versova is the last station on the 11.04-km-long Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro corridor. So, besides the regular traffic, the road is used by a large number of Metro commuters alighting at the station.