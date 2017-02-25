Mumbai: Stress helpline flooded with Board exam queries



Of the total calls, nearly 40 per cent are queries about hall tickets, seating arrangements and exam documents. Representation pic

Just days ahead of the Class XII board examination, the state board is facing a new problem. The contact numbers of qualified counsellors, declared by it to help students counter pre-exam stress, are receiving more calls seeking technical assistance related to the exam. According to the counsellors, of the total calls they receive, nearly 40 per cent are queries related to hall tickets, seating arrangements and exam documents.

Calls diverted

Speaking to mid-day, one of the counsellors Pawankumar Gaikawad said, "With a couple of years of experience in handling questions related to board exams, we can resolve some of the queries. However, in most of the cases we have to ask the students to call their division's board office."

"When the state board is declaring numbers, they should specify what they are meant for. All of them have been declared as helpline numbers, hence the students and parents randomly call any of them," said another counsellor. Sources said that the counsellors' numbers have been declared so that students can discuss the psychological issues they face before examinations, like stress, sleeplessness and last-minute panic.

Students with technical queries are supposed to contact the helpline numbers meant for the purpose. Commenting on the issue, another counsellor Saili Hananghar said, "This can create problems for those who call the numbers at the last minute. After they call us we guide them to contact their division's board office." "Now the problem is that the counsellors, who are from across the state, may not know about the different divisions of the board. In such cases we have to ask them to contact their schools."

Quick help

Secretary of Mumbai division of state board Siddheshwar Chandekar said, "Students and parents call the mobile numbers as they feel that it will help them sort out the issues quickly. Even if they call up the counsellors for the technical queries, we are sure they will guide the candidates."