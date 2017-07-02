Mumbai: Struggling 23-year-old actor slits wrists, saved by cops



A 23-year-old struggling actor, who allegedly tried to kill himself, was saved in the nick of time by the police after they received a call from his mother from Allahabad.

The man lives by himself in a flat in Vanrai Colony, in Goregaon East. According to the police, the incident occured in the early hours of Saturday. Around 3.30 am, the Vanrai police received a call from his mother Pooja. She told the duty officer sub-inspector Indrajeet Patil that her son was about to commit suicide and requested him to intervene.



A team of officers rushed to the said address and broke open the front door. The actor, who had slit the wrist of his right hand and had also tried to slit his throat, was lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom. The police took him to a trauma care hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. He is currently out of danger.



Following investigations, the police learnt that the man had sent a suicide note to one of his friends on WhatsApp. Unable to get through him, his friend then reached out to the actor's aunt Rajashree, a resident of Jabalpur. She then called up his mother Pooja. Helpless, Pooja looked up for the number of the nearest police station on the Internet, and sought help from the Vanrai police.