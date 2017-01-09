Mumbai: Student suffers fracture in fight between groups; four arrested



Representational pic

The Kasturba Marg Police on Saturday arrested four students, including three juveniles, after a fight between two groups turned ugly and left a youth with a fractured hand. According to the police, the accused as well as the victims are students of JB Khot School, located in Dattapada area, Borivali east.

A case regarding the incident was registered after the victim’s parents filed a complaint with the police. The minors have been sent to Dongri correction home, while the fourth accused was produced in Borivali court and remanded to police custody for a day. A police officer from Kasturba Marg police station said the injured student was treated at Bhagwati Hospital.

A police source said, “Both the groups were having some differences for the last couple of days. On Saturday, a fight broke out between them at Rai Dongri area, in which one of them got badly injured. We have registered a case under section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.”