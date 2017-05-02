Mumbai: Student visionaries chart out a corruption-free, greener Maharashtra

At Transform Maharashtra conclave, 11 teams offer suggestions on making the state the country's growth engine
Team: VJ Interdisciplinary, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, Mumbai: Akash Shah, Rutvik Parekh, Harshal Pethad, Himanshu Jaiswal and Parth Parekh. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar
From incentivising garbage management and empowering citizens to plan their civic budget, to plugging loopholes for a zero-corruption administration, 11 college student teams wowed 6,000 peers and dignitaries with their visions at the Transform Maharashtra conclave on Monday.
The conclave, held at the National Sports Club of India in Worli to mark Maharashtra's foundation day, saw the best 11 presentations from 2,300 submissions. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, top bureaucrats and ministers, industrialist Ratan Tata, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Army Commanding Officer (Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa) Major General Anuj Mathur attended the event.
While Fadnavis and his team agreed to refine, scale up and implement the visions proposed in the next six months through active participation of the teams, bureaucrats and his ministers, the other dignitaries punctuated the proceedings with their motivating interactions with students.
A common call to the students was to explore ideas to transform Maharashtra as the country's growth engine.
Team: Earthians, College of Engineering, Pune: Pranjal Rajendra Kothawade, Aniket Kendre, Dhanashri Jadhav, Sayali Agade and Utkarsh Baviskar
Connect the dots: Improving mobility in cities
Vision: It blamed less coordination between agencies of different facilities, improper infrastructure, lack of information for the failure of the transportation system. Currently, 69.62% of all vehicles ply in metropolitan cities
Solutions:
Looking Glass: 'Zero Corruption' Maharashtra
Vision: The team focused on two prime areas of corruption — the awarding and execution of civil works contracts and the management of cooperative housing societies. India was ranked 76th out of 168 countries in Transparency International's corruption index last year, with a score of 38/100
Solutions:
Team: Cradle to Cradle, TISS, Mumbai: Astha, Kartik, Pratik, Arunima, Ashutosh)
Clean Slate: Swachha Maharashtra
Vision: The team coined an axiom — Kooda nahi dharohar hai (garbage is wealth) — to impress upon the government to incentivise proper solid waste management by people
Solutions:
Team: Nihas Sakhare, Shradhha Sule, Swapnil Labade and Akshay Chirmade
By the people: Citizen Engagement in Governance
Vision: Empower citizens to not only plan the civic budget but also monitor its implementation
Solutions:
Akki: Turn phone booths into loos
Actor Akshay Kumar asked Fadnavis to build mobile toilets in the city. He suggested that defunct phone booths be converted into bio-toilets and users can be charged a fee. The CMâÂÂpromptly asked his officials to work on the suggestion.
