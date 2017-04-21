Mumbai: Students, parents seek clarity on admissions from DMER



Representational Image

As the National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses is fast approaching, there is growing confusion among students and parents over what exactly is going to be the digital admission process. Even as it was announced that there will be one NEET for all medical admissions, there is no clarity on the admission procedure as yet, as varied court cases regarding it are pending.

A few parents will visit the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) today to seek the complete admission procedure. "We are meeting the DMER officials to get clarity on the admission procedure. We want to get the complete process in advance so there is no ambiguity in future," said Sudha Shenoy, one of the parents.

Shenoy added, "Last year's medical admission was complete chaos and because of that so many students are repeating this year. We don't want the situation to worsen."

While one case wherein the Deemed University-run medical colleges have demanded exclusion from the Common Admission Procedure (CAP) is pending in the High Court, another one is pending at the Supreme Court. "There was also a notification in March by Medical Council of India (MCI) that even the remaining 15% seats in private university-run medical colleges will come under CAP, which again is expected to be challenged by them," said another parent, Mahendra Choudhari.

Director of DMER, Dr Praveen Shingare was unavailable for comment.