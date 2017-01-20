Mumbai: Students plan 'mini' protest against VC's circular on clothing

Students are not skirting the issue: To protest the SNDT vice chancellor’s circular against ‘indecent’ clothing on campus, college students from across Mumbai will gather outside the varsity’s Churchgate campus on Friday afternoon in shorts and skirts. The Vidyarthi Bharti Sangathan, a students’ union, has called for the protest.

In a letter issued by the president of the Sangathan on Thursday, it has been stated that the college should not force its student and give lessons about what they should wear while attending college. The organisation has also demanded the withdrawal of the offending circular.

“College and university should be more focused on providing quality education rather than asking the girls to follow bizarre rules similar to the diktats of Taliban. We want the college to immediately withdraw the circular as it is against the rights and freedom of the students. Our choice and difference should be respected, not restricted,” said Vijeta Bhonkar, President of Vidyarthi Bharti Sangathan.

Bhonkar also said that the decision to come out with such a circular was uncalled for. “To the best of my knowledge, the students in SNDT University are always dressed in proper attire. Does the university want its students to change their wardrobe and shop according to the choice of the principal and vice-chancellor?”