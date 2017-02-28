Mumbai: Students to get free BEST rides to exam centres



Students only have to carry hall tickets and bus passes for the free rides Pic for Representation

In a bid to reduce the travelling woes of students appearing for their HSC and SSC examinations, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply Transport (BEST) undertaking has decided to give free bus rides to examination centers, to those who already have passes. This means that the students who have BEST passes for travelling from their house to school, would not be charged for the extra distance till the examination centre.

In a letter issued on February 23, BEST declared that students appearing for HSC exam from February 28 till March 25 and those appearing for SSC from March 7 till April 1, can travel from their house to the examination centre for free. They only have to carry their hall ticket and bus pass.

Over and above this, students will also be allowed to enter from the front door of the bus to grab their seats. BEST officials would also be deployed at all the bus stops to ensure that students don’t face problems.