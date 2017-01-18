Mumbai: Surgery on 'heaviest woman' in the world may have to wait



The special operation theatre being built may be demolished

BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta has rejected the application for approval sought by Saifee Hospital, seeking permission to build a temporary OT for the surgery of Eman Ahmed Abdulati, touted as the heaviest woman in the world. On Monday the BMC had sent a notice to the hospital asking them to stop the construction. The hospital started the construction 15 days ago without approval.

mid-day was the first to highlight how the hospital at Charni Road was making alterations in the building to construct the temporary OT ward of 800 sq ft on the ground floor, without permission. The hospital has constructed a structure that has a specialised operation table, wider doors, and a stronger bed to support the weight of the 500kg patient. The construction is almost complete.

The hospital had approached BMC with the request to approve the temporary structure for a period of six months.

“When we received the file, on priority basis we forwarded it to the Commissioner for review. But so far my department, that is responsible for granting permission to the hospital, hasn’t received the letter for it. It hasn’t been approved officially,” said RS Potdar, deputy chief engineer, Building Proposal Department, BMC.

The BMC on Monday had issued a notice to the hospital under section MMC 354A, to stop the construction of the unauthorised structure. A senior officer from ward D confirmed the news.

Saifee Hospital authorities said they will comment on the Commissioner’s rejection today.