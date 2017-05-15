Mumbai: Suspended member reinstated in Breach Candy swimming club



Roomy Shroff

Five months after this paper highlighted how Breach Candy Swimming Bath Trust member Roomy Shroff was suspended from the swish club, he has been reinstated.

Shroff's reinstatement comes four years (August 2012 to be precise) after he was thrown out over what was, according to him, "a false complaint filed against me by a member who said I had behaved badly. I had simply asked her driver to move her car which was blocking the driveway".

A conspiracy?

Shroff had said, "The complaint was just a pretext. The real reason for my suspension, which was without a stipulated time limit, was that I had submitted a list of 'uncomfortable' questions to the committee before the 2012 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was to take place five days later. I had indicated that I am going to ask these questions in the AGM. The suspension letter came a day before the AGM; so, the motive was not to allow me to attend it..."

Shroff's questions centred around 'why high walls had been constructed around the children's garden, and the trees in the premises poisoned. Was it to isolate that portion and facilitate building another building within the premises?' There were also some other questions related to the tendering process.

The Breach Candy club committee, which had suspended him, was dissolved last year, after which three administrators — justice BN Shrikrishna, justice RY Ganoo and the firm Ernst & Young — took over the reins of the club.

A fight till the end

"I started writing letters to the administrators though my lawyer Rashna Dastur, where I stated my side of the story," said the Parel resident. Shroff also withdrew a case slapped on the committee in the Bombay High Court for R1.5 crore for "damages".

Shroff's lawyer appeared before the administrators, and last month, his suspension order was lifted.

A relieved Shroff (54), who has been a club member since 1976, said, "It is just like old days. I am happy to be allowed back into my second home. However, I am disappointed that the culprits did not get punished."

"My lawyer R Dastur and counsel Venkatesh Dhond fought free of cost since they felt an injustice should be righted," he added.