Mumbai: SUV crashes into divider in Matunga, none injured

In late night accident, a Scorpio climbs on to a divider after the bike in front of it suddenly swerves in the opposite direction; no one was injured

Violation of lane discipline resulted in a car accident in the early hours of Tuesday near Matunga police station. According to police sources, a Mahindra Scorpio climbed on to the divider, damaging the front portion of the SUV as well as spilling oil on the road.

Police sources said the incident took place around 12.30 am this morning. "A bike preceded the car while coming down from the bridge outside Matunga police station. The bike suddenly swerved in the opposite direction, without giving an indicator, which gave little time to the SUV driver to pulls the brakes. He swerved left and hit the divider as the bike fled the spot," a Matunga police officer said.

Cops and firemen shift the Scorpio from the accident spot, in order to wash the area where oil had leaked on the pavement. Pics/ Sameer Abedi

Cops informed that the SUV driver, a resident of Chinchwad in Pune, had not sustained any injuries.

Consequently, firemen were summoned to wash the area where oil had leaked on the pavement. The firemen covered the area with mud after washing it to ensure other vehicles don’t skid on the slippery surface.