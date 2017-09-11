Mumbai: SV Road residents want the Metro 2B route to be underground



Representational picture

Residents of SV Road have been opposing the construction of an elevated Metro 2B, which will run from DN Nagar to Mandala in the eastern suburbs. It will be 23.5-km long and have intersections at Bandra and Kurla. SV Road stretches from Andheri to Bandra.

The residents will request the Bombay High Court in a writ petition for the Metro 2B to be constructed underground. They are even planning a demonstration in South Mumbai on September 20 and will conduct signature campaigns in different parts of Mumbai.

One of the residents, an architect, told Indian Express, that the elevated line would cause traffic bottlenecks every 1 km where railway stations are located. He said it would also block ventilation and light to houses on either side of the Metro and become a hotspot for hawkers, which could cause chaos.

The gathering of residents who came to oppose the elevated Metro 2B was addressed by activist Ashoke Pandit. He revealed plans to create a campaign through different media like social, digital, electronic and print so that the underground metro would soon become a reality.

An activist with the Juhu Citizens' Welfare Group said that the metro is being constructed with the citizen's tax money and hence it was their right to demand the right infrastructure.

