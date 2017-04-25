Mumbai: T2 housekeeping staff held for smuggling gold bars worth Rs 56 Lakh



The gold bars the accused were trying to smuggle

AIU officers arrested three people at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, including two employees of the housekeeping department, for trying to smuggle in Rs 56 lakh worth gold bars.

On April 23, a passenger, Md. Ashraf Melparamba Amu (29), a resident of Kasargod, Kerala, arrived from Dubai on Emirates flight EK506. The officers followed him due to his suspicious travel details. In the washroom near the international transit area, Amu allegedly dropped two packets containing eight gold bars in a dustbin. The officers recovered the 16 gold bars weighing 1.865 kg from the dustbin, and arrested him.

They then noticed that a cleaner, Aakash Magar (25) from SILA Solutions — the company that does the housekeeping and façade cleaning for GVK's Jaya He Museum at CSIA — was loitering around suspiciously. He was present in the area even though he was not on duty. Magar tried to run away on sensing the presence of AIU officers but was picked up for interrogation, during which he revealed the role of one of his seniors, Sumit Dalal (27).