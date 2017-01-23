Mumbai: Tainted former jail SP submits Abu Salem's cellphone in court

Hiralal Jadhav submits petition in High Court, says senior jail officers who harassed him are now framing him; requests for CBI inquiry



Hiralal Jadhav

Tainted former superintendent of police of Thane Central Jail Hiralal Jadhav, who has been suspended over a molestation charge and other offences, has filed a petition before the chief justice asking for a CBI inquiry into the allegations and cases filed against him.

Along with his letter to the chief justice, he has also submitted the cell phone and bluetooth device he had seized from 1993 bomb blasts accused and gangster Abu Salem in Taloja jail, which he said he hadn’t submitted to the jail authorities there as they were not trustworthy.

Criminal history

On January 13, Jadhav filed the petition before CJ Manjula Chellur, besides the principal secretary of appeals and security department along with other departments. Jadhav, in his letter (a copy of which is with mid-day), has alleged that it’s a criminal conspiracy against him by senior jail officers, who had harassed him and framed him in 3 cases registered in Thane Nagar police station, when he was posted in Thane jail.

The letter added that in November 2015, when he was posted as the SP in Taloja jail, he had seized Salem’s mobile phone and bluetooth device that he hadn’t submitted to the jail authorities as they were not trustworthy, and hence, was submitting it now to the CJ.

He claimed that Salem was given five-star treatment that he (Jadhav) managed to stop, and that he had also complained about how the CCTVs and jammers at Taloja jail were low in quality and not maintained.

Jadhav said he was transferred when he went in MAT against the senior officers, and later, given the post of SP at Thane jail, where he was booked for three offences — molestation, allowing outsiders in jail and atrocity.

He was suspended after an inquiry found him guilty of molesting a constable working at the jail.

Call for mercy

When contacted, Jadhav confirmed that he has filed a mercy petition and claimed that the suspension has affected his image severely and he hasn’t been getting his salary either. “I can’t comment on it as I believe in the judiciary and am waiting for a positive reply from the chief justice.”

State additional director general of police (prison) Bhushan Upadhay said, “We were unaware about (Salem’s) seized mobile phone as he didn’t submit it with us. He is making allegations and diverting attention from the cases registered against him.”