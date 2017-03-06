Mumbai: Tanker driver runs over 3 strays dogs

After passers-by surround him, manages to flee the spot in his vehicle by calling it a mistake; cops launch a hunt



The mother was feeding two of her pups when the incident occurred

The Nalasopara police have booked an absconding tanker driver for running over three stray dogs.

The incident took place on February 26 around 8 pm in Nalasopara West, when the driver was taking a reverse. A bitch was feeding two of her five pups and the tanker ran over them. The mother and the two pups died on the spot.

Bhawna Jogadia, animal officer at Mantralaya, told mid-day, "Before the accident occurred, I had fed them at the Shripratha Fort road near the petrol pump. When I got home, one of my friends called up to inform me what had happened."



The water tanker that ran over the dogs after the driver reversed the vehicle carelessly

"When the incident took place, the crowd stopped the driver. He said it was a mistake and managed to escape in the tanker. After this, I approached the Nalasopara police station, but at the time, the on-duty officer refused to take any FIR saying his superior wasn't around and he will register the case once he returns," she added.

"The FIR was then registered on March 1 against unknown persons. We handed the tanker's number over to the police and the case was registered under sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code," said Jogadia.

"This is an area where truck drivers run over animals all the time, which is very sad. The government should take some strong action against such people, so that we can save stray animals in the future."

An officer from Nalasopara police station said, "We have identified the driver and located the vehicle. We will be arresting him today."