Mumbai: Tardeo man blackmails ex-girlfriend with video, acid attack threat; held



All pictures for representational purposes

A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Tardeo police for allegedly blackmailing his ex-girlfriend with an old video of them together and also threatening to throw acid at her if she didn't continue their relationship. According to a report by The Times of India, the accused Milind Dharia, has been remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court.

Also read - Mumbai crime: Man stalks, molests minor girl, threatens to throw acid on her

Dharia and the 22-year-old girl were in a relationship, after which she broke up with him in February citing harassment. He then threatended the girl with dire consequences if she didn't continue dating him. When Milind Dharia found out that she was apparently seeing another man, he threatened to upload a video of himself with her on social media. The girl alleges Dharia also said he would throw acid on her face if she didn't comply.

Also read: Man assaults ex-girlfriend, threatens to throw acid on her

The girl claims that Dharia even went as far as showing the video clip to her new friend, who promptly informed her of it. It was then that she decided to file a police complaint against him.

The girl, who is a student at a south Mumbai college was dating Dharia for about three years. Police investigators have currently sent Dharia's phone for analysis.