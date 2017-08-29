Mumbai: Kurla TC cheats man of Rs 600, then goes to his home to apologise

The victim filed an FIR that he was 'fined' by the TC but not given a receipt; the TC and his 'colleague' returned the money and requested the complainant to withdraw the case against them



Yadvendra Mishra had a platform ticket but stayed for a longer time at the station as his relative’s train was delayed. Pic/Suresh Karkera

A driver from Kurla was robbed of Rs 600 by a Ticket Checker (TC) as he had 'exhausted the time limit on his platform ticket' on August 19 at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). He had registered a complaint with the local police, but before the cops could identify the TC or the person who had posed as one, the errant TC reached his home with a request to withdraw his complaint.

Yadvendra Mishra, 25, who works for high court advocate PM Havnur, had gone to drop off a relative at LTT on August 19. He was leaving for Varanasi via the Varanasi Express, at 12:35 am. Mishra went to LTT at around 10:30 pm, and bought a general compartment ticket for his relative and a platform ticket for himself.

The incident

Mishra said, "The train was late. As I was leaving, a TC in plain clothes stopped me. I showed him the platform ticket, and he told me that as it was more than two hours, I should pay a fine. Despite informing him that the train got delayed he refused to listen to me.

Following an argument, the TC asked for Rs 650. But Mishra said he had only Rs 600 which was taken from him.

"He refused to give a receipt and said it was because I had not paid the full amount. I narrated the incident to my boss and after he helped me, on August 22 I lodged an FIR against the unknown person who had posed as a TC," Mishra said.

The police registered an FIR against the unknown person under Section 384 (punishment for extortion) of Indian Penal Code.

Visitors at home

Interestingly, on August 27, the 'TC and his colleague' met Mishra at his Kalina house.

"On Sunday morning they came at around 9:30 and returned the Rs 600, and requested that I take back the case. They said otherwise they will removed from the job and it will affect their children's future," Mishra said.

Mishra wonders how the accused got his address which was mentioned on the FIR. Advocate Havnur said, "Is it not astonishing that till date the police has not reached the accused, but the accused reached my driver's residence and asked him to withdraw the FIR?"

"In case my driver, out of fear for his life, withdraws the FIR, the Kurla GRP and the accused and their supporters will continue their modus operandi of extorting money from the gullible public. I have also complained to the Senior Police Inspector, Addl DG GRP, GRP commissioner and railway court," he added.

Police speak

Senior Police Inspector Ashok Borde said, "PI Surekha Medhe is investigating the case. As of now the accused is not identified. We are not aware about the victim's claim that two persons came to his residence."

