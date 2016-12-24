Mumbai: Teachers rue election duty during board exams

Board exams are set to coincide with election work in February



Even as Mumbai gears up for the upcoming BMC elections, teachers in government schools have turned into a worried lot. Incidentally, work related to the polls is expected to begin in February, which is the same time that state board examinations for Std XII and X are likely to start.

Teachers are complaining that their academic work may receive a setback from hours spent during election duty.

“Std XII written exams as well as the internal assessments for class X board examination are slated to begin in February. Why doesn’t BMC enroll its own employees for election duty? Why do they need teachers?” asked Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad chief Anil Bornare.

Teachers also rue that they are allotted duty in far-flung areas, which makes it impossible for them to juggle both schoolwork and elections.