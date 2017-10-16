Mumbai: Teen arrested for unnatural sex with stray dog in Powai

A 19-year-old teenager was arrested on Saturday for allegedly having unnatural sex with a stray dog in suburban Powai, a senior police official said.



As per the complainant, who is also a eyewitness, he saw the accused, Kuldeep Karotiya, taking a stray dog inside a community toilet in area, last night and performed unnatural sex with it, police said.



The accused got scared after being caught and asked the complainant not to reveal the incident to anyone, the official said



However, the complainant brought the matter to the notice of Powai police and lodged a complaint in this regard.



The control room, later, informed the Powai police and the accused was detained late on Friday night.

Powai police have booked the accused under section 377 (unnatural offences) of IPC, the official said.



The accused was detained last night and placed under arrest today after interrogation, he said.

Police have noted the statement of the eye-witness and and interrogated the accused, the official said, adding further investigation into the matter is underway.

