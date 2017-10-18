Close to a month after parents of a student from a convent school in Nalasopara approached the police to file an FIR against the principal for beating their son and forcing him to tell the school he was masturbating, the tables have turned.

Three parents have now filed an FIR against the teenager, alleging he molested other children in the school bathroom. Meanwhile, the school authority claims despite providing repeated counselling and warning to the troubled teen, the issue has gone to this extent because of his ignorant parents.

Children approach parents

The incident came to light last week when several students studying in Std II and III complained to their teachers and parents that they were molested by a student from Std VIII inside the school toilet.

On October 13, aggrieved parents first approached the school authorities and on October 14, registered a complaint against the student at the Tulinj police station. According to the police sources, the accused student forced other students to indulge in acts of a sexual nature.

An official from the school said, "One of the three students came to us with his parents and complained against the accused child for molesting them in the bathroom. We issued a show cause notice to his parents, asking for an explanation about their child's behaviour. Later, when the parents of the accused didn't turn up, the aggrieved parents lodged a police complaint against him."

The school claims it has been receiving complaints about his behaviour from other students and parents ever since he took admission there last year.

"We have been observing this child from the past one year. Before this, there have been many complaints against him. We have counselled him many times and also intimated his parents about his behaviour. Despite that, his parents have never accepted his mistake or helped us in counselling him," alleged a school administration official. Parents of the accused child claim the school is taking revenge for their previous complaint.

"Since we have lodged a police complaint against the principal, they have framed my child with wrong allegations. Even if my child is wrong, nobody has the right to beat him. Moreover, the school has never called me regarding my child's behaviour. We are waiting for the police investigation to be complete," said the accused child's mother.

Probe on

"[Based on the complaint by] One of the victims' parents, whose son is in standard 2, we have registered the complaint under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and various section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused student. Investigation is under process," said Datta Totewar, deputy superintendent of police, Palghar.

