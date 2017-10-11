Shashank Agarwal, 17, a class 12 student of the Singapore International School at Mira Road died on Tuesday after collapsing twice during a lecture. The exact cause of his death has not been ascertained yet.



He is said to have felt dizzy during the lecture. He collapsed twice because of this after which school authorities and his classmates rushed him to the Bhakti Vedanta hospital. However, upon reaching hospital, he was declared brought dead.

'No medical history'

Speaking to mid-day, Kaisar Dopaishi, the principal of the school said, "He had no medical history. Suddenly around 9 am, during the second lecture, he fainted twice. He was immediately taken to the hospital. We are deeply saddened and shaken by the incident."

"He had been studying here for the last two years. He met his father on Sunday, when he was also felicitated with the best student honour," he said.

Shashank, whose parents live in South Mumbai's Peddar Road area, was a bright student. Sources said that the school has told students it would remain closed on Wednesday. They have also cancelled all the Diwali events.

Cop speak

"An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered. The body was sent to the JJ hospital for an autopsy," said senior inspector Vilas Sanap from Kashimira police station.

