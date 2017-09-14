Mumbai: Teen gets robbed at knife-point, retrieves phone within 30 minutes

Ejaz Sheikh and Danish Rafiq Sheikh, who stole the phone

A 19-year-old, who had gone to Versova beach after college to snatch a few quiet moments, ended up getting robbed of his phone at knifepoint by two men. Luckily for him, a passer-by saw the robbery happen and immediately alerted the cops. The robbers were arrested within 30 minutes of the crime and the phone was back with the teenager.

On Monday morning, Kamal Mehta had gone to Versova's Rock Beach after college around 10.15am, looking for a few moments of peace. While he was sitting on the rocks, two people came up to him and demanded that he hand over all his belongings. When Mehta told the duo that he did not have any valuables on him, one of them whipped out a knife and brandished it at the boy, threatening him to keep quiet. The duo then snatched Mehta's mobile phone and walked away.

Also Read: Kurla TC cheats man of Rs 600, then goes to his home to apologise

However, a passer-by on the beach witnessed the entire incident and called the police helpline. Detection officials arrived at the beach and after speaking to the teenager started searching the beach. They found the duo some distance away at the other end of the beach and brought them back to Versova police station where they were searched. A knife and Mehta's mobile phone was retrieved from them.

The robbers have been identified as Ejaz Sheikh, 27, an electrician, while the other Danish Rafiq Sheikh, 23, who works in an automobile garage. According to API Vijay Kaskar, Versova Police Station, this was the first incident of its kind on the beach involving a knife. "This is the first time a knife was used to intimidate," he said. The duo is currently in police custody.