Mumbai: Teen goes berserk at railway tracks near CST; throws stones at signal

(From left) Deva Sukhlal Kaul had placed a 6-feet-long rail piece on the tracks near CST. File Pic

An alert pointsman of the Central Railway helped in averting a major mishap, by immediately informing the Railway Protection Force (RPF), when he spotted a youngster placing a 6-foot-long rail piece on the tracks and then trying to damage the signal near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) on Saturday evening.

After the RPF officers nabbed the culprit, Deva Sukhlal Kaul alias Amar (19), they handed him over to the CST railway police. The police are trying to find out whether there are any terror links in the case.

Quick action

On Saturday around 4.50 pm, pointsman Surendrakumar Sharma (28) was patrolling along the tracks when he spotted the teenager throwing stones at the railway signal.

He even found that the youngster had placed a heavy bar on the tracks.

Realising that the situation would lead to a major mishap, he called up the RPF, who immediately reached the spot and nabbed Amar.

According to the police, Amar lives on the footpath near Kala Ghoda and collects empty water bottles.

He was arrested under section 150 (maliciously wrecking or attempting to wreck a train) and other sub-sections of the Indian Railway Act.

After being produced in the holiday court on Sunday, he was remanded in police custody till April 27.

Not intentional

Speaking to mid-day, assistant inspector of the CST Government Railway Police GT Gondke said, "Prima facie, it appears that he did not do it intentionally. He was trying to steal the rail piece, but as it was very heavy, he could not lift it. Hence, he got angry and started kicking it. As a result, the rail piece rotated and stopped when half of it was on the tracks. He was so angry that without noticing it he started throwing stones at the signal. That is when the pointsman spotted him and informed the RPF. We are investigating the matter further."

Inputs by Suraj Ojha