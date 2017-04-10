Mumbai: Teen hawker gets hit by train near Byculla station, critical

Jahangeer Akbar Ali Ansari

A 15-year-old boy, who is the sole breadwinner of his family, is battling for life after being hit by a train when he was crossing the tracks near Byculla station on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place around 3 pm on Sunday, when Jahangeer Akbar Ali Ansari was crossing the tracks with his stationery. While crossing, he came too close to a local train and got knocked on the head. He was found lying unconscious on the tracks. After passengers alerted the railway police, Ansari was rushed to JJ Hospital, where he is currently fighting for life.

"The bone on his right leg has broken into two. He has also fractured his skull leading to internal injuries to his brain. He will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours," said a doctor from the hospital.

His father, Akbar Ali Ansari (42), is running from pillar to post to arrange for finances for the treatment of his son. "His mother died seven years ago. Later, I suffered a paralytic stroke. I can't walk or move my left hand properly. My son had to drop out of school to run the house," said an emotional Akbar.