Mumbai Crime: Teen leads cops to Facebook friend who raped, blackmailed her

After being blackmailed and repeatedly raped by school dropout, 17-year-old confides in parents to get Facebook pervert nabbed; cops find videos of 5 other girls being raped on Worli man's mobile



Sudarshan Kamble made a Facebook profile in the name of Aryan Sawant to lure young women

A 17-year-old thought she had found the man of her dreams on Facebook, but he turned out to be her worst nightmare after he raped her repeatedly, secretly filmed the act and extorted Rs 85,000 from her, even sending her nudes to her mum and uploading them online to blackmail her for more money. Cops suspect he is a serial rapist, as they have recovered lewd videos from him of five other women.

The minor had no idea what she was getting into in April, when she accepted a Facebook friend request from a man in his late 20s, going by the name of Aryan Sawant. She had no idea that this was merely an online alias for Sudarshan Kamble, a Std VIII-fail who worked as a bar bouncer. On his fake Facebook profile, however, he would always post pictures with expensive cars to impress girls. The police have found evidence that Kamble baited at least five other victims - invariably young, gullible women - with the same trick.

The 17-year-old, who recently cleared her HSC exams with a good score, fell in love with Kamble and they would chat all day on WhatsApp. "Once Kamble told the girl to send him nude pictures. When she declined his request, he said another girl had sent him nude pictures because she loved him. She fell for the trick and sent topless photos to him," said an officer from Worli police station.

'Surprise gift'

The girl, a businessman's daughter, trusted Kamble as he had promised to marry her, and she even introduced him to her family.

"In May, Kamble took her to a room in Worli's Prem Nagar slums to give her a surprise gift. Instead, he shut the door and demanded sex. When she said she wanted to wait until they were married, he forced himself on her, secretly filming her even as he raped her," said an officer.

Even this didn't shake her faith in him, however. A few days later, Kamble explained why he was living in a slum - he claimed he had left his home after his father objected to his relationship with the teenager. After this, he began to prey on the girl's sympathy, asking for money under various pretences, like paying his room rent. He even took her debit card and would withdraw cash for himself. In total, he exploited her of Rs 85,000.

It gets worse

When the girl ran out of money, an infuriated Kamble told her the truth and said he had only pretended to love her for the money. He threatened to circulate nude photos and videos of her on Facebook and WhatsApp if she didn't give him more money. He also raped her withs the same threat. He went to the extent of sending her nudes to her mother, after which the scared girl told her mother about the blackmail.

She finally approached the police after Kamble posted her nude on her Facebook profile. Using the password she had given him in the past, Kamble had logged onto her account and uploaded her nude picture. She had to contact Facebook to regain control of her account and delete the photo.

Cop chase

When she complained to the Dadar police, they laid a trap and asked her to call Kamble to give him money.

On Saturday, when he arrived at the spot, Kamble was caught by the police but managed to give them the slip. However, the cops gave chase and they arrested him with the help of Worli police posted nearby. The case was transferred to the Worli police, who booked Kamble under sections 376 (rape), 385 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, along with sections 66A (sending offensive messages), 66B (dishonestly receiving stolen computer resource or communication device) of the Information Technology Act, and sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Kamble is married, but his wife had left him, said cops, adding that he also misused some cops' names to avoid paying at hotels and bars.

6 No. of girls the accused took advantage of

Rs 85k Amount the accused took from the minor under false pretences

