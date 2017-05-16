Mumbai: Teen sexually abused by father, cops try to suppress matter

A 17-year-old girl went through unimaginable hell as she was subjected to repeated instances of sexual abuse at the hands of her own father. The girl's brother chose to ignore her pleas for help when she informed her brother about this.

According to Hindustan Times, even the Bangur Nagar police failed to initiate a probe into this matter or arrest her father, who is a construction businessman.

Eventually, a visit to the police commissioner seemed to offer her some relief as the case was transferred to a different police station from where investigations were started.

The teen's lawyer stated that her father was acquainted with a police inspector, who deliberately sought to delay a case from being made.

The girl had recorded the details of the sexual assaults through a series of entries in her diary, which she submitted with the police. She recounted that on one occasion, her father sexually assaulted her, when she was sleeping alone in her room at a farmhouse in Lonavala, which her entire family had gone to. The girl alleges he proceeded to have his way with her despite the presence of her entire family at the bungalow.