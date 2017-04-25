Mumbai: Teen threw stones at railway signal near CST to attract cops' attention



(From left) Deva Sukhlal Kaul had placed a 6-feet-long rail piece on the tracks near CST. File Pic

The youngster, who placed a 6-foot-long rail piece on the tracks and tried to damage the railway signal near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) claims he did the deed to attract the attention of the police.

During interrogation, 19-year-old Deva Sukhlal Kaul alias Amar, told the Government Railway Police (GRP) that he was harbouring a grudge against cops for not entertaining his phone theft complaint.

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, Kaul, who sells balloons at Kalaghoda, South Mumbai, lost his phone and went to lodge a police complaint. He was turned away by the police, when he approached after, after which he decided to take this step to get even.

An alert pointsman of the Central Railway had spotted the youngster during the act after which RPF officers nabbed him and handed him over to the CST railway police. The police are trying to find out whether there are any terror links in the case.

On Saturday around 4.50 pm, pointsman Surendrakumar Sharma (28) was patrolling along the tracks when he spotted the teenager throwing stones at the railway signal.

He even found that the youngster had placed a heavy bar on the tracks.

According to the police, Amar lives on the footpath near Kala Ghoda and collects empty water bottles.

He was arrested under section 150 (maliciously wrecking or attempting to wreck a train) and other sub-sections of the Indian Railway Act.

After being produced in the holiday court on Sunday, he was remanded in police custody till April 27.