Mumbai: Temple built over drain demolished in Dharavi



The chamber where the temple used to stand is now being used as a pumping chamber to stop the backflow from the drain. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

BMC's efforts to curb waterlogging entered troubled waters yesterday, as the civic body demolished a temple that was built on top of a drainage line in Dharavi's slum area.

Officials said the temple was built in tribute to a goddess and had been there for a few years, preventing any clean-up of the drain. This would lead to severe waterlogging outside Gurunanak High School during the monsoon, as well as lead to the overflow of slurry water from the drains.

Keshav Ubale, assistant municipal commissioner in Sion, said, “There was resistance from the locals but as there were orders from the commissioner's office, the demolition was done. The work on the augmentation of drainage system and demolition of the temple has helped to keep out slurry water from entering the area, thus keeping the area comparatively clean. Earlier, it used to take us three hours just to clear the silt left over after the slurry water was drained.”

The civic body has now taken up work of augmenting the 650-metre underground drainage system. By next monsoon, there will be almost zero waterlogging there, promised officials.

Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta said, “This was a complex issue and was causing hindrance for a long time. Due to some technical glitches, it could not be cleared earlier. But now, encroachments will be removed in phases.”