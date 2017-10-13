A prominent jewellery showroom inElphinstone Roadwas robbed of gold and silver worth Rs 15 lakh in the wee hours of Thursday. The thieves also took the showroom’s CCTV recording machine’s digital video records (DVR).



Sources said, "The police while conducting a panchnama of the showroom after the incident did not find any fingerprints and suspect that the thieves wore gloves. The cops also believe it could be the job of a professional gang as the culprits did not enter through the main door but used a small spare exit at the back of the shop to sneak in."

Ranka Jewellers is located on the ground floor of Suraj Building at Elphinstone Road station. It has a small exit door at the back, which opens into the building compound.

Ashwaq Mohammad, a resident of the building, said, "The showroom has been here for several years. We heard about the incident in the morning when the police reached the spot. The owner of the showroom had discovered the robbery when he opened the shutters."



An officer from Dadar police station said, "The complainant has installed an iron grille door at the back of his showroom. The accused first broke the lock on the iron door and then broke the lock of the backdoor to enter. We are scanning CCTVs close to the crime scene to get some clues to the identity of the accused."

