Thinking he killed cat, girl attacks neighbour, damages his car and spray paints his door

Distraught over the death of her pet Persian cat, a 22-year-old resident of a posh building in Bandra, assaulted her neighbour, vandalised his car and spray painted on his door, believing that he was behind the feline's demise. The cat was found dead in the passageway around Sunday evening.

According to a report by DNA, Kashif Ehsan Khan, who stayed at Mimi Apartment at Turner Road in Bandra, was shocked to discover graffiti on his door reading, "Cat's throat slit by Kashif". He went to the police to lodge a complaint after this. Both were taken to the police station later, where a complaint was registered under her name. He claimed that she attacked him physical, damaged his car and wrote the absurd message using spray paint on his door.

A post-mortem was performed on the cat, after which a viscera sample that was collected has been sent for forensic analysis at Kalina Laboratory.