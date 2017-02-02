Mumbai: This drug peddler was an absconding rapist



Accused Lalsingh Chand alias Suraj Nepali



Acting on a tip off related to a drug-peddling network, sleuths of the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai crime branch arrested a man, who was actually an absconding criminal. Accused Lalsingh Chand alias Suraj Nepali (24), who was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl and recording the act in a cell phone, had jumped parole in August last year. However, after that Nepali befriended a woman, who was involved in the drug business and became a peddler himself.

Rapist turns drug peddler

Nepali was arrested from Ghatkopar after the ANC officials received information that a drug peddler operating between Kurar-Malad-Andheri would visit the area. An ANC official said, "We scanned his past records and found that he was an accused in a gangrape case of 2011. He was sentenced to life term in 2014. In August last year he had applied for parole. After being released, he never returned. The Kurar police had registered a fresh case against him for jumping parole."

A police officer from Kurar police station said, "We had received a complaint that Nepali, who was lodged in Nashik jail, had not returned. A fresh case under section 224 of IPC was registered against him. Since then we were looking for him."

Now, a lover too

However, what is even more shocking is that after Nepali jumped parole, he met a woman drug peddler, who operates in the Malad-Andheri belt. "Nepali is in a relationship with the woman for the past five months," said another ANC officer. Speaking to mid-day, deputy commissioner of police of ANC, Shivdeep Lande said, "We have handed him over to the Kurar police for further action."

