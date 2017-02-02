Mumbai: This drug peddler was an absconding rapist

He jumped parole in August last year and was on the run since then
Accused Lalsingh Chand alias Suraj Nepali
Acting on a tip off related to a drug-peddling network, sleuths of the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai crime branch arrested a man, who was actually an absconding criminal. Accused Lalsingh Chand alias Suraj Nepali (24), who was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl and recording the act in a cell phone, had jumped parole in August last year. However, after that Nepali befriended a woman, who was involved in the drug business and became a peddler himself.
Rapist turns drug peddler
Nepali was arrested from Ghatkopar after the ANC officials received information that a drug peddler operating between Kurar-Malad-Andheri would visit the area. An ANC official said, "We scanned his past records and found that he was an accused in a gangrape case of 2011. He was sentenced to life term in 2014. In August last year he had applied for parole. After being released, he never returned. The Kurar police had registered a fresh case against him for jumping parole."
A police officer from Kurar police station said, "We had received a complaint that Nepali, who was lodged in Nashik jail, had not returned. A fresh case under section 224 of IPC was registered against him. Since then we were looking for him."
Now, a lover too
However, what is even more shocking is that after Nepali jumped parole, he met a woman drug peddler, who operates in the Malad-Andheri belt. "Nepali is in a relationship with the woman for the past five months," said another ANC officer. Speaking to mid-day, deputy commissioner of police of ANC, Shivdeep Lande said, "We have handed him over to the Kurar police for further action."
2014
The year Nepali was sentenced to life imprisonment
The case
On the night of May 9, 2011, Nepali and the 17-year-old victim had planned to visit the Siddhivinayak temple. On the way, his aide Rajesh Jaiswal and three juveniles joined them. After visiting the temple they decided to spend some time together. Nepali happened to go through the victim's phone, when he came across the numbers of a couple of local boys with whom he had some differences. He started arguing with the victim over the issue and then raped her. Jaiswal had recorded the entire incident after the juveniles held the victim down. Nepali had even threatened to make the video public if she approached the police. The incident came to light a few weeks later when police came across the MMS clip that Nepali had been circulating among the locals in the area. Thereafter he was arrested. In 2014, both Nepali and Jaiswal were sentenced to life imprisonment.
