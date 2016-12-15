Mumbai: Three dead following building collapse in Mankhurd

Three people have died following a house collapse in Mankhurd in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The ground plus one structure that came crashing down lies in Maharashtra Nagar. The area is called Sai Baba Rahivashi Sangh.

#SpotVisuals Mumbai: 3 dead and 12 rescued after a house collapsed in Maharashtra Nagar (Mankhurd). pic.twitter.com/l6YR22lDxa — ANI (@ANI_news) December 15, 2016

Hindustan Times reported that according to the disaster management at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the incident took place at around 7.00 am, and those injured were rushed to Shatabdi hospital. Some of them were then shifted to Sion hospital, the report added.

The HT report added that the ground plus one structure collapsed on two other houses, which led to the death of three people while nine, including five children, were injured.

The deceased have been identified as Rekha Wankhede (30), Shankar Wankhede (38) and Kasturba Wankhede (60).