E-paper

Mumbai: Three dead following building collapse in Mankhurd

By mid-day online correspondent | Posted 15-Dec-2016Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Three people have died following a house collapse in Mankhurd in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The ground plus one structure that came crashing down lies in Maharashtra Nagar. The area is called Sai Baba Rahivashi Sangh. 

Hindustan Times reported that according to the disaster management at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the incident took place at around 7.00 am, and those injured were rushed to Shatabdi hospital. Some of them were then shifted to Sion hospital, the report added.

The HT report added that the ground plus one structure collapsed on two other houses, which led to the death of three people while nine, including five children, were injured.

The deceased have been identified as Rekha Wankhede (30), Shankar Wankhede (38) and Kasturba Wankhede (60).

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply