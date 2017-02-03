Mumbai: Three die as slab caves in at Mankhurd public loo

The toilet where the slab collapsed, killing three people

Three people died after a slab at a public toilet caved in at Mankhurd’s Mandala area early Friday killing them. All the three were waiting their turn to use the loo when the incident happened.

Two have been identified as Harish Tekedar, 40, Ganesh Soni, 45, while the third person is still unknown.

According to the Mankhurd police, residents of the Indira Nagar slums had queued up outside a public toilet built and operated by Sulabh International around 6 am, when suddenly one of the slabs they were standing on caved in taking them down into a drainage tank were they drowned. “The toilet is built on a drainage tank and there was huge rush early morning to use the loo. Suddenly, one portion caved in and three people who were standing on the slab fell into the drainage tank,” said Naresh Kasale, senior inspector of Police from Mankhurd police station.

The fire brigade was immediately called and they brought the people out of the tank and rushed them to Rajawadi hospital. Hospital authorities confirmed that all three had died.

“We will register an offence in the matter soon,” Kasale said.