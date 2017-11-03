Mumbai: Three held for serving alcohol to minors in Amboli

Less than a month after an Andheri nightclub was booked for serving alcohol to minors, the Amboli police have arrested three people, including two managers of the nightclub, in connection with the matter.



Representational Pic

mid-day had first reported the matter on October 6 when the mother of a 17-year-old boy and his friend’s elder brother, filed a case against the Andheri West lounge for serving alcohol to minors. A police officer from Amboli police station said, "We found relevant evidence on October 26 and an FIR was registered under section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act and COTPA act against four people. Out of the four, three people have been arrested and were kept in police custody till October 28. They were later released on bail."

According to the complaint, the mother of one of the college students, who had attended a freshmen party, saw a picture on social media of her son with his friends -- all of whom looked like minors -- at the club on October 3. On questioning, her son confessed to going to the club for a party. The officer added, "Those arrested in the matter include two managers of the nightclub and an organiser of the party. We have also recovered videos where several people are seen partying late at night."