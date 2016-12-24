Mumbai: Three missing as boat capsizes in Powai lake



Representational pic

Five people were rescued and three others are missing after a boat with eight people on board capsized in Powai Lake in Mumbai on Friday night.

As per reports, those rescued are out of danger and were given appropriate treatment. “The control room got a call at 11:30 pm about a boat being capsized. The boat capsized at 11:15 pm on Friday. A couple of them were rescued by the locals during the night while rest drowned," a senior police officer from Powai police station told DNA.

The officer added that all those on board are residents of Mumbai. The boat belongs to a member of the Maharastra State Angling Association.

Cops told DNA that the boat toppled after being hit by either a bamboo or a pole in the water, when it was around 100 meters away from the shore.