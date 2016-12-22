Mumbai: Ticketless students fined Rs 1.5 lakh

A flying squad of Western Railway (WR) found 28 students travelling ticketless in the Kota-bound Rajdhani Express train, following which they collected a fine of R1.54 lakh from them, a senior official said.

The incident took place on December 16, when the WR Chief Commercial Manager’s Churchgate flying squad was checking tickets of passengers of August Kranti Rajdhani Express (train no 12953) that runs between Mumbai Central and Kota.