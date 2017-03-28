Mumbai: TISS teacher terminations puts the campus on edge

As many as 25 faculty members have been served termination notices

The campus of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is on edge, after news of it terminating contracts of 25 teachers due to lack funding spread. While on one side the students’ association has decided to write to the authorities demanding clarity on the issue, on the other, a huge debate has begun on social media, including personal attacks between professors and students.

"This is very disturbing news, and as students, we need clarity on the matter. If funding is being cut, we want to know what will happen to candidates attached with these centres," said a member of the students’ association.

About funds or union?

On Friday, 25 faculty members were issued termination notices due to lack of funds. These include professors from Centre of Excellence for Human Rights Education, School of Law, Rights and Constitutional Governance, Advance Centre for Women's Studies, and Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policies. University Grants Commission (UGC) funds these centres for five years at a time, which is renewed once the duration is up. This year, the renewal was expected by March-end, and hence, the news has shocked professors as well as others at the institute.

While the letter issued to professors states that the scheme is ending on March 31 and there is no further extension by the UGC, some faculty members and a few students have alleged that those active in forming teachers’ union at the institute are the target under this move.

Facultyspeak

"In its 77 years of existence, TISS has never had any active teachers’ association. Now that one was being formed, with 250 members, we are being targeted and called troublemakers," said a professor.

Another, however, pointed out that it has happened in the past that the UGC has extended the term way after the renewal date has passed, and hence, they are not able to understand the haste with which the termination notices were issued. “If UGC resumes funding eventually, then a new issue will be created as several faculty posts will be vacant. Do the authorities want people of their choosing for these posts? Is that why we are being targeted?” questioned the professor.

The war on social media is about the different impacts and causes of the decision. Most shocking has been the one between a senior professor from the Department of Development Studies and a former student. The student had written a post on Sunday questioning the termination notices. The professor on Monday allegedly called the student a “radical” in his response post.