Mumbai: Toddler abducted in Navi Mumbai found in Kalwa

The boy was reunited with his family on Saturday
The three-year-old boy, who was kidnapped by a drug-addict from Vashi railway station, was found near Kalwa on September 7. A search operation is on to trace the accused.
Nazira Khan, who resides in Shanti Nagar, Kalwa, said last Thursday someone left the boy outside her house. “The same day I approached the police and informed them about him. They asked me to keep the child till they traced his parents. On Saturday night, when I saw the news of the missing child, I told cops about it and around 12 am they took him to his parents.”
Jyoti Suryavanshi, sub-inspector told mid-day, “Search operation is on to nab the accused. We are scanning CCTV footage of all railway stations from Thane to Panvel.”
