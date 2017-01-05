Mumbai: Toddler falls in septic tank in Nalasopara, dies



Chetan Mewad

An 18-month-old child died after falling into a 10-ft-deep septic tank in his house. The boy, who had just been bathed, fell when the cover of the tank gave way, just as his mother turned to get a towel.

According to Tulinj police sources, the deceased toddler, identified as Chetan Narayan Mewad, was residing with his parents and 2.5-year-old brother at Madina chawl, Nalasopara East. His father runs a rationing shop and they live behind it.

The incident

According to the police, on Monday, Chetan’s mother bathed him and kept him on the tank while taking a towel from the cupboard. Within seconds, the tank cover gave way and he fell into the water drained from the bathroom and toilet.

After hearing the screams of Chetan’s mother, his father and a neighbour rushed inand rescued Chetan. He was rushed to a nearby hospital first, where after seeing his condition they refused to admit him. Chetan was later taken to Alainze hospital in Vasai East, where he died yesterday.

The family members allege that the incident took place due to poor work done by the chawl owner, and that he should be held responsible for the incident.

“We have registered an Accidental Death Report. As the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Waliv police station, the case was transferred there,” said an officer from Tulinj police station.