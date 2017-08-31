Mumbai rains: Body of missing Dr. Deepak Amarapurkar found at Worli seashore



Dr. Deepak Amarapurkar

The body of the renowned gastroenterologist from Bombay Hospital, Dr. Deepak Amarapurkar, who went missing near Elphinstone Road station following heavy rains which lashed Mumbai was found at Worli seashore. According to recent reports by ANI, his body has been sent to Sion Hospital for a post mortem.

On Tuesday afternoon Dr Amrapurkar left his workplace at Bombay Hospital and left for his Prabhadevi home in his car with his driver. He reached close to Elphinstone-Lower Parel after which he decided to get out of his car and walk home, telling his driver to bring the car home, whenever he could.

Dr Amrapurkar's colleague, Dr Prashant Kerkar, surgical oncologist from Bombay Hospital said, "We had lunch in the Hospital cafeteria on Tuesday, after which Dr Amrapurkar said that he was leaving for home. Some of us did try to tell him to wait till things got better, but maybe, he thought things were settling down and left for home. I heard that he did call his wife, who is a doctor, saying he was going to walk home. There is no news after that."

