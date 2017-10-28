Mumbai: Torture forced another maid to flee from Talwars' home

This was not the first time that a Kalyan-based couple, who were booked on Thursday, physically assaulted a domestic help. A 22-year-old girl, who earlier worked at their house, was treated in the same manner, which forced her to run away. The Khadakpada police said that the Talwar family had registered a missing complaint about her three months back. However, the girl, identified as Anjali Talu, is yet to be traced.



Whenever she failed to complete her chores, the couple would inflict burn injuries on her

Speaking to mid-day, Balasaheb Jadhav, senior police inspector, Khadakpada police station, said, "While investigating the recent case, in which the Talwars assaulted a 15-year-old maid with burn injuries, we came across the missing complaint they had filed three months back. We have got information that the girl fled from their house and got married."

Manoj Thakur, the social activist, who helped the 15-year-old victim file a complaint in the matter, said, "Even though two such cases of physical assault have come to the fore, the police are yet to arrest the accused. The Crime Branch should get involved in the case and bust the racket. It's illegal even if the victims' parents allow them to work as domestic helps just because they are poor. Many a times such agencies force girls into prostitution."

He further said, "How do the police know that Anjali is married? She hasn't met the cops yet. It's unfortunate if they believe the Talwars. Their job s to investigate the case based on the clues they get."

Tortured for 3 months

A case was registered against Anil and Seema Talwar, who reside in the Mohan Pride society of Khadakpada, after it was found that the couple physically assaulted a minor maid for the past three months, which forced her to escape. The third accused named in the case is Aditiya Kumar, who owns a placement agency in Delhi. The couple had paid Kumar Rs20,000 to bring the girl to Mumbai.