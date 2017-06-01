Mumbai: Traffic flow will be flawless during monsoon; assures MMRDA Commissioner

With the objective to avoid inconvenience to commuters during monsoon, Mr. U.P.S.Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, today inspected the alignment of 25- km long from Mahim Causeway to Dahisar (E) on Western Urban Road, which is now under the MMRDA.

The maximum pre-monsoon works such as desilting of Nalla along Western Urban Road on both sides and making wear coat are completed. Mr. Madan instructed the concerned official to complete the remaining works as early as possible.

They also inspected the works which are on going the 16.5-km long Andheri-E to Dahisar-E, Metro-7 Corridor on Western Urban Road with their team of experts in toe to make sure that the traffic flow remains smooth during monsoon..

Mr. Madan has vowed to ensure completion of ongoing works of all piling, pile caps and pier work before the monsoon. "It is very important to finish the road work in time for smooth traffic flow", Mr.Madan said.

"The MMRDA Control Room has been set up with a view to avoid inconvenience to the vehicular and pedestrian traffic at various project sites being implemented by the Authority. The Control Room officials will also ensure the smooth flow of rain water at various project sites", said Mr. Pravin Darade, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner. He also instructed the officials to complete the remaining works as soon as possible.

The 16.5-km Andheri-E to Dahisar-E Metro-7 Corridor will have 14 stations and will cost Rs.6,208 crore